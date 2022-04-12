Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,118.7% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a growth of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
SRET stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,952. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.