Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 1,118.7% in March

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,400 shares, a growth of 1,118.7% from the March 15th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SRET stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,952. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 763,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 127,229 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after buying an additional 96,025 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.