Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.65

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 51216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 57.82 and a quick ratio of 57.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$90.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)
Further Reading
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.