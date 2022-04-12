GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. GMS posted sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $4.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.56. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,941. GMS has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC raised its position in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GMS by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 22,116 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GMS by 2,295.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

