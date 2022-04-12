Gold Poker Market Capitalization Achieves $2,125.50 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (GPKR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $2,125.50 and $20.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00044234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.41 or 0.07544630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,410.62 or 0.99882880 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

