Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after acquiring an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,452 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.62. 2,632,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Golden Ocean Group has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.36%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

