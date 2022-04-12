Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 78,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,512,439 shares.The stock last traded at $11.52 and had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.90%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

