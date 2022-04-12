Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 1,145 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 2,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,985. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

