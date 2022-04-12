Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 235 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.28. 27,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,292. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.01.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

