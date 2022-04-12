Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HD stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.81. 49,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

