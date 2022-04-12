Gould Asset Management LLC CA Invests $253,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,677 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after buying an additional 364,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 12.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 30.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Chubb by 76.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

CB traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,214. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.78 and a twelve month high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

