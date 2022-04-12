Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Cut to Hold at Barclays

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

Shares of TSE:GWO remained flat at $C$37.25 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.97. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$34.19 and a 1 year high of C$41.50. The stock has a market cap of C$34.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 14.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$18.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1355663 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

