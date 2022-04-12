Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 26,645 PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 25.0% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.7% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 7,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.75.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 132.66%. The business had revenue of $28.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennantPark Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

