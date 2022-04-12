Gries Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $99.86. The stock had a trading volume of 362,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,928,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.95.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

