Gries Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.02. 9,713,572 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.85.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.