Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.47 on Tuesday. 63,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,289. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.71. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

