Gries Financial LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.08. 216,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,337,942. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.