Gries Financial LLC Sells 31,271 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,271 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 23,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. 1,041,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,027,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

