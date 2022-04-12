Gries Financial LLC Sells 8,336 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 218,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,568,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 21,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

JPM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,060,862. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200-day moving average is $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $386.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.27 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

