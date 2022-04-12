Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be bought for $11.64 or 0.00029162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $35,455.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,560 coins. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

