Gulden Price Tops $0.0052 (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $13,485.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.47 or 0.00261018 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014372 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001639 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,191,521 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

