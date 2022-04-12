Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Shares of HAL opened at $39.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Halliburton by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in Halliburton by 26.9% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

