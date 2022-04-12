Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $3.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.27. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hallmark Financial Services ( NASDAQ:HALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 29,837 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

