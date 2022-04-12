Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,219 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,733,462,000 after buying an additional 119,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after acquiring an additional 852,450 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock worth $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $153.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

