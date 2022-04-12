Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.36.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.39.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $14,052,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

