Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ventas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Ventas by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

VTR opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 434.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.89.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

