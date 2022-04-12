Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,325 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 873,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.75. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

