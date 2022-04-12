Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $148.31.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.23. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.02 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

