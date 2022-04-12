Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.37 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after acquiring an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after buying an additional 400,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,257,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,459,000 after purchasing an additional 396,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

Shares of DTE opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $138.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total transaction of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

