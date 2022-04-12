Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

