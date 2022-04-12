Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.52.

GPN stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

