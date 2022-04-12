Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,002 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.
Biogen stock opened at $210.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.76.
Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
