Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,043 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 27.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after buying an additional 132,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.64. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

