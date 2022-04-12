Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 21,276 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

