Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,723 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Paychex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 274,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,539,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $136.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

