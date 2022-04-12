Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,027 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

