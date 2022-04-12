Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 616 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.73.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

