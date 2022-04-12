Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 908 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD opened at $246.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

