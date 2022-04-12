Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 974 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCK opened at $320.67 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $180.41 and a one year high of $329.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.