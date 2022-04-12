Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.11. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

