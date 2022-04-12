Head to Head Analysis: International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD) vs. CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNMD – Get Rating) and CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and CDK Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A CDK Global 60.45% 66.55% 10.63%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Monetary Systems and CDK Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A CDK Global 1 1 0 0 1.50

CDK Global has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given CDK Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CDK Global is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of CDK Global shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CDK Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and CDK Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDK Global $1.67 billion 3.80 $1.03 billion $8.53 6.39

CDK Global has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CDK Global has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CDK Global beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Monetary Systems (Get Rating)

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and operates trade exchanges and other related businesses in the United States and Canada. Trade exchanges or barter networks are financial service firms, which permit companies and individuals to exchange goods and services utilizing an electronic currency, Â’trade dollars'. It serves approximately 15,000 barter customers. International Monetary Systems, Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, Wisconsin.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles. The company's flagship Dealer Management System provides software solutions that facilitates the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management. It also provides a portfolio of layered software applications and services to address the needs of automotive retail workflows. In addition, the company offers data management and business intelligence solutions to automotive retailers and original equipment manufacturers through its Neuron intelligent data platform. Further, it offers professional services, custom programming, consulting, implementation, and training solutions, as well as customer support solutions. The company serves approximately 15,000 retail locations. CDK Global, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

