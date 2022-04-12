Head to Head Comparison: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atreca alerts:

60.4% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Atreca shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Shattuck Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Atreca has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shattuck Labs has a beta of 3.3, suggesting that its stock price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atreca and Shattuck Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Shattuck Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atreca presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 598.28%. Shattuck Labs has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 926.32%. Given Shattuck Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shattuck Labs is more favorable than Atreca.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Shattuck Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -58.28% -47.38% Shattuck Labs N/A -16.23% -14.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atreca and Shattuck Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.95) -0.98 Shattuck Labs $30.02 million 5.35 -$44.97 million ($1.07) -3.55

Shattuck Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Shattuck Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shattuck Labs beats Atreca on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atreca Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers. It also develops SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.