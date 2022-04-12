Head to Head Contrast: Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) versus Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $13.27 million 1.90 $1.32 million $0.19 13.47 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.19 -$33.95 million ($1.00) -4.42

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paltalk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of Paltalk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Paltalk and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

Paltalk currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.38%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 155.66%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Paltalk.

Profitability

This table compares Paltalk and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk 9.98% 6.01% 4.91% Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75%

Risk and Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of -0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paltalk beats Payoneer Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paltalk Company Profile

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

