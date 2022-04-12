Head to Head Contrast: Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) vs. Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Huize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 3.00 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.17 Huize $352.29 million 0.18 -$16.90 million ($0.45) -2.71

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Huize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 1 2 0 0 1.67 Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.40%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Huize.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71% Huize -6.59% -36.86% -10.78%

Volatility & Risk

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Huize on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. In addition, the company offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. Further, it offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets, as well as delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Huize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products, as well as value-added services, such as cancer screening, online medical consultation, and immune cell cryopreservation services. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.