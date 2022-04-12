Head-To-Head Review: Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) and Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enterprise Bancorp and Coastal Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Coastal Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33

Coastal Financial has a consensus target price of $58.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.25%. Given Coastal Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coastal Financial is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Coastal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Coastal Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.71 $42.17 million $3.49 10.79 Coastal Financial $111.20 million 5.01 $27.00 million $2.16 19.97

Enterprise Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Coastal Financial. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coastal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coastal Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Coastal Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 25.23% 12.39% 0.96% Coastal Financial 24.28% 16.29% 1.18%

Summary

Coastal Financial beats Enterprise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, small business administration loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, and other loan products; owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate loans, and multi-family residential loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat and recreational vehicle, and secured term loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct and reciprocal deposit services, as well as debit cards. In addition, the company offers business accounts and cash management services, including business checking and savings accounts, and treasury services, as well as banking as a service (BaaS), a platform that allows broker dealers and digital financial service providers to offer their clients banking services. It operates 14 full-service banking locations. Coastal Financial Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

