Head-To-Head Survey: Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) versus Its Competitors

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Willamette Valley Vineyards to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Willamette Valley Vineyards and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors 278 1293 1458 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 88.92%. Given Willamette Valley Vineyards’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willamette Valley Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards’ rivals have a beta of 0.71, meaning that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willamette Valley Vineyards $31.79 million $2.44 million 49.48 Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors $11.07 billion $1.69 billion -108.89

Willamette Valley Vineyards’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards. Willamette Valley Vineyards is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Willamette Valley Vineyards and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willamette Valley Vineyards 7.70% 7.31% 2.93% Willamette Valley Vineyards Competitors -11.45% -22.68% -11.85%

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

