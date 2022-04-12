Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading Up 6.2%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 679,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,912,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,967,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

