Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 18185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $575,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $24,724,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

