Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.77

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 134641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HENKY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($82.61) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €87.00 ($94.57) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

