Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 99.2% in March

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3306 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

