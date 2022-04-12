Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Financial Comparison

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Heska and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska 0 1 4 0 2.80 VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Heska presently has a consensus target price of $224.20, suggesting a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Heska is more favorable than VolitionRx.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heska and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska $253.74 million 5.98 -$1.15 million ($0.11) -1,278.18 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,661.05 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.56

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. Heska is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Heska and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska -0.45% N/A N/A VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Volatility & Risk

Heska has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heska beats VolitionRx on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; and turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force, and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. In addition, it is developing various veterinary products, including a treatment monitoring test, a disease recurrence test, and a point-of-care platform. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

